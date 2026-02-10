Israeli President visits Bondi Beach memorial

Spread the love

Israeli President Isaac Herzog began his state visit to Australia with a solemn trip to Sydney’s Bondi Beach, the site of a Dec 14 antisemitic attack that killed 15 people and wounded 40. Herzog met victims’ families and survivors, laying a wreath and two stones brought from Jerusalem at the memorial site, symbolizing solidarity, remembrance, and the resolve of people of all faiths to stand against terrorism and hatred. He said the visit also aimed to strengthen bilateral ties between Israel and Australia, two democracies sharing values and a commitment to combating global evil. Herzog’s visit comes amid tight security and widespread protests in Sydney and Melbourne over Israel’s war in Gaza. While mainstream Jewish groups welcomed his presence, a smaller Jewish organization publicly opposed the visit, saying Herzog did not represent all Australian Jews. Authorities have enforced strict protest restrictions following the Bondi attack, which police say was inspired by the Islamic State, and several demonstrators were arrested during clashes. @@@