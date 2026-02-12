CM to Open ₹22 open-air museum at Keezhadi tomorrow

Spread the love

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate a ₹22 crore open-air museum at Keezhadi on Friday, marking a significant step in showcasing Tamil Nadu’s rich archaeological heritage.

The open-air museum has been developed to exhibit findings from the Keezhadi excavations, which have drawn national and international attention for shedding light on ancient Tamil civilisation.

The facility is designed to present artefacts, site reconstructions and interpretative displays in an immersive outdoor setting.

Officials said the museum aims to boost heritage tourism in the Sivaganga district while also serving as an educational hub for students and researchers.

Senior ministers and government officials are expected to participate in the inauguration ceremony.