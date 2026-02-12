Nainar alleges ‘next DMK scam’ ahead of elections

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Nainar Nagendran on Thursday accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government of preparing its “next scam” ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, citing controversial tender actions by the State administration.

In a social media post, Nagendran questioned how the Chennai Corporation could issue 248 tenders in a single month and why the State government had already issued a Government Order allocating ₹2,000 crore for the highways department before the 2026–27 budget was even tabled.

He said such moves — releasing tenders at an unusually rapid pace and advancing large financial allocations without proper budgetary approval — raised serious doubts about transparency and governance.

Nagendran urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to explain whether these actions were “a DMK ploy to generate commissions ahead of the elections.”

He claimed that for over four years the DMK had been “milking taxpayers’ money,” and alleged that even in the remaining months of its term, the government was orchestrating mechanisms to extract commissions and benefit politically connected interests.