Tight Security in place for Amit Shah’s visit to Tiruchy

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to arrive in Tiruchirappalli on Friday as part of his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across key locations in the city and surrounding districts.

Police sources said multi-layered security measures are being implemented in view of Mr. Shah’s official engagements and political programmes.

He is expected to land in Trichy by a special flight from New Delhi and stay overnight before proceeding to Karaikal in Puducherry on February 14 to address a public meeting. Following the event, he will return to Tamil Nadu to participate in party meetings in Salem.

Senior officers from the State police, along with central security agencies, have conducted advance security liaison meetings and route inspections. Security has been tightened at the Tiruchirappalli International Airport, helipad facilities, major arterial roads, and venues earmarked for public and organisational events.

A substantial deployment of police personnel, including armed reserve units and traffic police, has been arranged to manage crowd control and ensure smooth movement during the visit. Surveillance through CCTV cameras is being intensified, and vehicle checks are being carried out at key entry and exit points of the city.

Officials said traffic diversions may be enforced temporarily along specific routes during the Home Minister’s movement. Members of the public have been advised to follow traffic advisories issued by the city police to avoid inconvenience.

The visit comes amid heightened political activity in the State ahead of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party stepping up its campaign efforts in coordination with its allies.

Authorities maintained that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the visit proceeds without disruption while maintaining public safety and order.