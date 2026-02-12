DMDK yet to decide on alliance: Premalatha

Spread the love

Premalatha Vijayakanth, General Secretary of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), on Wednesday said the party has not taken any decision regarding an electoral alliance and will announce its stand only after consulting its functionaries and grassroots cadre.

She made the remarks after hoisting the party flag at the DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu to mark the party’s 25th anniversary. Dismissing speculation about ongoing coalition negotiations, Ms. Premalatha said reports suggesting that talks were under way with other political parties were unfounded. “There is no question of rushing into an alliance.

The decision will be taken in consultation with our administrators and volunteers, and it will be announced at the appropriate time,” she told reporters. She emphasised that the party leadership would engage with cadre across various levels before arriving at a conclusion, indicating that organisational consensus would be a key factor in determining the DMDK’s electoral strategy.

Reaffirming the party’s independent identity, Ms. Premalatha said the DMDK would decide its future course only after internal deliberations and assessment of the political situation. The approach, she noted, was in line with the principles laid down by the party’s founder, Vijayakanth.

The statement comes amid increasing political activity in Tamil Nadu, where parties are expected to firm up alliances in the coming months.

For now, the DMDK leadership has signalled that it intends to keep its options open while focusing on strengthening the organisation internally.