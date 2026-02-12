TN’s production growth higher than national average: CM

Spread the love

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin today said Tamil Nadu’s production growth has been three times higher than the national average, crediting the achievement to the State’s “Dravidian model” of development that blends industrial expansion with social welfare. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Conversion Conclave 2026 held in Guindy.

Addressing policymakers, investors and industry representatives, Stalin said Tamil Nadu has consolidated its position as a preferred investment destination due to policy continuity, infrastructure readiness and an administrative framework designed to accelerate industrial approvals.

Citing official data, the Chief Minister said the State recorded manufacturing growth of 14.7% last year, compared with the national average of 4.5%. He also noted that Tamil Nadu accounts for 41% of India’s electronics exports, underscoring its growing prominence in the country’s efforts to strengthen its role in global supply chains.

“Industrial growth must translate into opportunities for people. Our model ensures that development reaches every section of society,” Stalin said. He added that 52 companies were inaugurated during the conclave across sectors including electronics, manufacturing and allied industries.

The Chief Minister said the government has established a structured monitoring mechanism to ensure that Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed with investors are converted into operational projects. He described Tamil Nadu’s investment facilitation system as “unique in India,” aimed at minimising procedural delays and improving execution timelines.

Focus on Implementation

Officials at the event said the State’s industrial strategy now extends beyond attracting investment proposals to ensuring time-bound commissioning of projects, availability of skilled manpower and seamless logistics connectivity through ports, highways and industrial corridors.

Industry participants highlighted Tamil Nadu’s established supplier ecosystem, particularly in automobiles, electronics and renewable energy, as a competitive advantage. They said the presence of ancillary industries and trained workforce reduces project gestation time and enhances production efficiency.

However, economists and policy analysts cautioned that headline growth figures alone may not fully reflect the overall health of industrial development. They emphasised the need to examine the quality and sustainability of jobs created, especially in high-value and technology-intensive manufacturing.

Experts also pointed to the importance of assessing the conversion rate of investment announcements into fully functional units, noting that several States across the country face implementation gaps. Additionally, concerns were raised about infrastructure pressures — including urban congestion, housing demand and power consumption — that often accompany rapid industrialisation.

Some analysts observed that Tamil Nadu faces increasing competition from other States offering aggressive incentive packages and comparatively lower land acquisition costs. In such a scenario, they said, long-term policy consistency and administrative efficiency would remain crucial.

Stalin positioned the conclave as a reflection of Tamil Nadu’s development trajectory and expressed confidence that the State would “surpass current industrial achievements” if his government is returned to power. The remarks signal that economic performance and industrial growth are likely to feature prominently in the State’s evolving political narrative.

The conclave concluded with discussions on expanding manufacturing capacity, scaling up electronics production and enhancing export-oriented growth, with a focus on strengthening Tamil Nadu’s integration into global value chains as companies diversify production bases worldwide.