India Beats Namibia by 93 Runs in Group A Clash

Spread the love

India registered a commanding 93-run victory over Namibia in their second Group A match in Delhi, delivering a dominant all-round performance. Powered by Ishan Kishan’s explosive 24-ball 61 and Hardik Pandya’s quickfire 27-ball 52, India posted a formidable 209/9 despite a brief middle-order wobble.

Kishan set the tone early, smashing a 20-ball half-century with clean hitting all around the ground. After Sanju Samson’s brisk start and early departure, Kishan continued the assault while Tilak Varma steadied the innings, guiding India to 86/1 at the end of the Powerplay. Though Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak fell cheaply and India lost five wickets in the closing overs, Hardik’s timely knock ensured the team crossed the 200-run mark.

In response, Namibia crumbled under relentless pressure from India’s bowlers. Varun Chakravarthy was the standout performer with a devastating 3/7, while Axar Patel chipped in with two quick wickets to leave the opposition reeling. Namibia were eventually bowled out for 116, sealing a comprehensive win for India.

With this victory, India strengthened their position in Group A, showcasing both batting firepower and disciplined bowling.