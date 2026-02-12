A Wrap-Up With A Nightcap

Spread the love

​The evening drizzle has cleared, leaving the streets of Chennai shimmering under a political spotlight that has officially shifted from media events to a nationwide “Bandh” and a critical breakthrough beneath the city’s heritage heart. It’s 9:00 PM on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Today, while the trade unions sounded their horns, the “Dravidian Model” traded power-sharing barbs for bridge-building reality, and the “Whistle” party in Panaiyur prepped for a western surge.

​The “Bandh” Buffet: Mixed Response in TN

​The top headline of the day was the Bharat Bandh, which saw a “Mixed Response” across the state.

​The Scene: While life in most parts of Chennai remained normal, the ports of Thoothukudi and Chennai bore the brunt. Operations were hit as trade unions staged massive protests against the “anti-worker” labor codes.

​The “SPA” Strike: The ruling DMK-led alliance organized demonstrations at 234 places across the state. In Chennai, over 500 protesters courted arrest near the Guindy post office.

​The Industrial Belt: The Sriperumbudur-Oragadam corridor saw “gate meetings” and delays in goods movement due to a scarcity of transport vehicles, even though major manufacturing units operated with reduced manpower.

The Korukkupet Breakthrough: Bridges and Tunnels

​While the unions were on the march, CM Stalin was on the move in North Chennai, proving that the infrastructure engine doesn’t stop for a strike.

​The Bridge: The CM inaugurated an 840-metre rail overbridge on the Korukkupet-Manali Road, built at a cost of ₹96.04 crore.

​The Future: He also laid the foundation for a second overbridge on the Korukkupet-Ennore highway and a new 1.1-crore park in the area.

​The Tunnel: Beneath the surface, CMRL celebrated a milestone today as the TBM “Eagle” completed its 1.98-km tunnel breakthrough at Thirumayilai station, successfully navigating under 151 buildings.

The “Power-Sharing” Pushback: DMK vs. Congress

​The “Cordiality” of the alliance faced a high-visibility test today following the CM’s remarks at yesterday’s media event.

​The Conflict: After Stalin labeled the demand for ministerial berths a “conspiracy,” Congress MP Manickam Tagore pushed back today, suggesting that every party has its own opinion.

​The Stance: While TNCC President K. Selvaperunthagai maintained that the “High Command” will discuss and take a good decision, the DMK remains firm: Power-sharing will not suit Tamil Nadu. It’s a “Natural Partner” friction that the BJP is already calling an “exit search” before the 2026 sprint.

​

The “Whistle” Weekend: Salem’s Stronghold Test

​All eyes in the West are on Salem tonight, as Vijay’s TVK enters the final 24 hours before its major campaign blitz.

​The Analysis: Traditionally an AIADMK stronghold (10 out of 11 seats in 2021), Salem is the “Fortress” Vijay is trying to breach tomorrow, February 13.

​The Strategy: With 35,000 passes issued, the “Nayagan” is expected to address the industrial angst of the region from his vehicle. Local Dravidian functionaries are already dismissing the move, claiming the “Third Force” space in Salem is non-existent.

The “Conversion” Conclave: 82% Success

​Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa provided a pucca update from the Conversion Conclave 2026 today.

​The Stat: Out of 631 MoUs signed during the Global Investors Meet, a staggering 530 (82.52%) have already moved into the implementation phase.

​The Jobs: The Minister highlighted that 36 lakh jobs have been created through these MoUs, reinforcing the “Dravidian Model” as an inclusive manufacturing powerhouse.

​The Midnight Mantra: The unions have struck, the CM has built, and the Star is ready to speak. Today, the “Thai” month showed us that while the machines of protest are loud, the wheels of infrastructure and the gears of alliance politics are what truly drive the state.

