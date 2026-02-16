Those Who Wanted to Block Women’s Rights Fund Scheme Are in Shock: Udhayanidhi 

Spread the love

Udhayanidhi Stalin said that those who attempted to block the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme are now in shock after the State government went ahead with financial assistance to women beneficiaries. Udhayanidhi Stalin said that those who attempted to block the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme are now in shock after the State government went ahead with financial assistance to women beneficiaries.

Speaking at a government function in Lalgudi in Tiruchirappalli district, he said the scheme, which provides monthly financial support to eligible women heads of families, has been implemented successfully despite opposition and criticism from certain quarters.

Udhayanidhi pointed out that the government recently credited ₹5,000 to beneficiaries under the scheme, covering pending assistance and additional support. He said the move had strengthened the confidence of women and ensured financial relief to lakhs of families across the State.

He added that the government remains committed to women’s welfare and social justice initiatives and would continue to implement schemes aimed at economic empowerment.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted various development works undertaken in the region and assured that more welfare measures would be rolled out in the coming months.