MMK to Seek Five Seats from DMK, Not Keen on Power Sharing

The Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) has decided to seek five Assembly seats from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party had contested two seats in the 2021 elections and is now looking to increase its representation within the DMK-led alliance.

The decision was taken at a special general council meeting of the party held in Chennai. The meeting was chaired by MMK president M. H. Jawahirullah and was attended by party functionaries and members from across the state. Several resolutions were passed during the meeting, including one reaffirming support for the DMK-led alliance.

Jawahirullah stated that the party would formally place its demand for five constituencies before the DMK leadership during seat-sharing talks. He clarified that while the party is seeking a larger share of seats, it is not interested in any power-sharing arrangement in the government.

The MMK also raised concerns about minority representation in elected bodies and urged the alliance to ensure adequate opportunities for Muslim candidates in the upcoming polls. The party reiterated its commitment to work for the victory of the DMK-led front in the state elections.