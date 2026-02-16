Stalin is best man to consolidate INDIA bloc: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

Aiyar reasoned that Stalin focuses on raising substantive issues rather than sloganeering and would not stand in the way of Rahul Gandhi becoming Prime Minister.

The Congress leader said, “What Stalin has done over the past one year is to raise every single point that is relevant to federalism in India.” “He has never said ‘suit-boot ki sarkar.’ He has never said ‘chowkidar chor hai.’… He has the great virtue that he won’t stand in the way of Rahul Gandhi becoming the Prime Minister,” Aiyar said.

Further, Aiyar he drew a historical parallel between Stalin and former Congress chief K Kamaraj, who had declined the prime ministership after Jawaharlal Nehru, stressing that leadership roles should prioritise unity over personal ambition.