ECI Allots ‘Whistle’ Symbol to TVK for Puducherry Assembly Polls

The Election Commission of India has allotted the ‘Whistle’ symbol to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the upcoming Assembly elections in Puducherry.

The allotment was made following a request from the party seeking a common symbol for its candidates in the Union Territory. The Commission approved the request under the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, which allows registered but unrecognised parties to be granted a common symbol for contesting elections.

The whistle symbol has already been associated with TVK in Tamil Nadu, and the latest decision ensures that the party will use the same symbol across all constituencies it contests in Puducherry. Party sources said the move will help maintain uniformity in campaigning and make it easier for voters to identify its candidates on the ballot.

With the symbol formally allotted, TVK is expected to intensify its preparations for the Puducherry Assembly polls.