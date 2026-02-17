B’desh: Yunus hits out at India in his farewell speech

Spread the love

Bangladesh’s outgoing interim chief adviser Muhammad Yunus delivered a notable farewell address as he prepared to hand over power to the newly elected government led by Tarique Rahman.

In his final speech, Yunus emphasised a vision for deeper regional economic cooperation, referencing India’s northeastern “Seven Sisters” states alongside Nepal and Bhutan as part of a broader strategic framework.

Yunus spoke of Bangladesh’s open sea as a strategic asset, proposing that cooperation on connectivity, trade agreements, economic zones, and maritime access could unlock significant economic potential for the region.

His remarks implicitly grouped India’s northeastern states with neighbouring countries, highlighting his focus on regional integration and cross-border economic collaboration.

The outgoing leader described his interim tenure as a period that restored Bangladesh’s sovereignty and national interests in foreign policy, while also underscoring progress on infrastructure projects and the strengthening of the armed forces.

He concluded with a call for citizens to continue building a “just, humane and democratic Bangladesh” as the nation transitions to Tarique Rahman’s government following a decisive parliamentary election victory.