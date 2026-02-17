Gold price falls sharply

Spread the love

Gold prices in Tamil Nadu have seen a notable drop over the past two days, bringing relief to buyers and investors amid fluctuating rates.

The price of gold declined by ₹960 per sovereign, resulting in a cumulative fall of ₹1,920 per sovereign in just 48 hours. This downward movement comes as global gold rates softened and local market dynamics adjusted accordingly

The decrease has been reflected in both 22‑carat and 24‑carat gold, making jewellery purchases more affordable for consumers ahead of the wedding and festival season. Many retailers have adjusted their rates to align with the latest trends, giving customers an opportunity to buy at lower prices compared to earlier this week.

Gold traders attribute the decline to changes in international bullion prices and strengthened rupee value, which have eased import costs for dealers. Silver rates, however, have shown relatively minor fluctuations in comparison, with modest decreases observed.

Market watchers say that buyers should monitor prices closely, as rates can shift quickly based on global demand, currency trends, and economic indicators.