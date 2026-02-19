Ajit Pawar’s death: Son Jay Pawar demands a thorough probe into plane crash

Following the fatal crash on January 28 involving a Learjet 45XR operated by VSR Ventures, Jay Pawar on Wednesday voiced serious concerns regarding the safety protocols and the integrity of the ongoing probe.

Jay Pawar shared his concerns through a social media post, emphasising the need for transparency and immediate regulatory action. As far as Black Box integrity is concerned, Jay Pawar stated that black boxes in aircraft accidents cannot be easily destroyed and that the public has a right to the “complete, transparent, and indisputable truth”.

He called for an immediate ban on all flight operations by VSR Ventures. He demanded an impartial and in-depth inquiry into potential “serious misconduct” regarding the maintenance of the company’s aircraft.

This comes when the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the DGCA are currently leading the probe into the incident, which occurred during a landing attempt at Baramati Airport in heavy fog and low visibility.