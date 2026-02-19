It’s advantage BJP in Rajya Sabha polls to 37 seats

The seats will fall vacant on April 2 and 9 following the retirement of several members, including Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh (JDU), NCP-SP MP Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), former Lok Sabha deputy Speaker M Thambidurai (AIADMK) and Union ministers Ram Nath Thakur (JDU) and Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A).

According to the Election Commission, the seats are spread across Maharashtra (7), Odisha (4), Telangana (2), Tamil Nadu (6), Chhattisgarh (2 seats), West Bengal (5), Assam (3), Haryana (2), Himachal Pradesh (1) and Bihar (5).

Notifications for the polls will be issued on February 26, and according to established practice, polling on March 16 will be held between 9 am and 4 pm, with counting scheduled from 5 pm the same day.

Based on its legislative strength, the BJP is expected to win around 15 to 18 seats, while nine of its MPs are retiring next month.

The BJP has governments or is an alliance partner in Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Assam. It will help the party gain numbers in the Upper House.

In Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal, opposition parties are in power.