Bhutan’s Tobgay thanks PM Modi for India’s support to Five-Year Plan

Both leaders also reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation in several key sectors – including energy, connectivity, development partnership and people to people connect – during their meeting held on the sidelines of the India-AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

As they reaffirmed their commitment to advance cooperation in priority areas of energy, connectivity and development partnership, the two leaders reviewed the progress in diverse areas of cooperation building on the outcomes of the highly successful visit of Prime Minister Modi to Bhutan in November 2025.