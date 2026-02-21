Shooting of Vetri’s Black Gold’ wrapped up

Spread the love

The shooting of the action thriller Black Gold, produced by MM Studios, has been successfully completed. The film is bankrolled by M. Moorthy under the banner of MM Studios and is written and directed by Theeran Arun Kumar, who earlier drew attention with his film Theerppugal Virkappadum.

Actor Vetri, known for his performances in 8 Thottakkal and Jiivi, plays the lead role in the film.

Titled Black Gold, the movie is said to be an intense action thriller that revolves around the conflict between a young man and shadowy global business mafias. The storyline explores how something that appears ordinary in everyday life transforms into a massive international business, presented through a fresh and unconventional narrative.

Priyalaya plays the female lead, while producer M. Moorthy appears in a pivotal role. The supporting cast includes Livingston, Thulasi, Abhirami Venkatachalam, A. Venkatesh, Arul D. Shankar, Vijay TV Ramar, Jeeva Ravi, Ajith Vignesh, Karate Venkatesh and Japan Kumar, among others.

The entire shoot of the film was completed in and around Chennai. The first-look poster, which was released earlier, received a positive response. The makers have announced that the trailer and the official release date will be revealed soon.

The technical team includes cinematography by Santhosh Kumar Veerasamy and music composed by Gawaskar Avinash. With filming wrapped up, the project has now entered its final stages of post-production.