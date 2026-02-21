Earthquake hits parts of Pak

Islamabad, Feb 21: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake on Friday struck parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab provinces in Pakistan, with tremors felt in several cities, including Peshawar and Islamabad. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The epicentre of the quake that struck at 6:09 pm (local time) was in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region at a depth of 101 kilometres, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said. The tremor was felt in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab, as well as in Islamabad.