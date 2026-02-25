Stalin takes a dig at Vijay, Says TN vs NDA is real contest

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin fired back at remarks made by actor‑turned‑politician Vijay, saying the focus of the upcoming state election is a clear contest between Tamil Nadu’s interests and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Addressing a public gathering in Kanyakumari while distributing welfare support to differently abled persons and inaugurating development works, Stalin said many political figures only approach voters during election time, but his message remains about safeguarding the state’s priorities.

Stalin pointed out that because the election is approaching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been making frequent visits to Tamil Nadu — a pattern he interpreted as a sign of the NDA’s concern about losing ground in the state.

He struck a confident tone, asserting that the more the Prime Minister visits, the greater the likelihood of the NDA coalition’s defeat, reinforcing his belief that the real battle is between ‘Tamil Nadu vs the NDA’ rather than intra‑state rivalries.