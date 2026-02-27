Deeply Heartbroken: Wife Sangeeta Files for Divorce from Vijay

In a development that has shocked fans, Sangeeta, the wife of actor‑turned‑politician Vijay, has filed a divorce petition in the Chengalpattu Family Court. The first hearing in the case is scheduled for April 20, 2026, and the court has reportedly directed Vijay to appear in person.

Allegations and Background

Sangeeta claims that the long-standing marriage can no longer continue due to irreconcilable differences and lack of mutual understanding. She has accused Vijay of being involved in an extramarital relationship, which is cited as a reason for seeking separation. The couple has reportedly been living separately for some time, with Sangeeta residing away from Vijay, who is focused on his political work after launching his new party, Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

Personal Life

Vijay and Sangeeta were married on August 25, 1999, and have two children: a son and a daughter. Over the years, they maintained a relatively private family life despite Vijay’s high-profile career in films and politics.

Public Reaction and Next Steps

The news has quickly become a topic of public discussion given Vijay’s dual identity as a celebrated film personality and political leader. There has been no official statement yet from either Vijay or Sangeeta regarding the allegations. The legal proceedings will continue as the court examines the case in the next scheduled hearing, and observers note that this development could impact both his personal life and public image.