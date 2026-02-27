Special Security Force Takes Charge of Thiruparankundram Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Madurai on March 1 for a large election campaign event, the entire area around the historic Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple has been handed over to a special security force to ensure safety and smooth conduct.

Officials have installed jammers and enhanced surveillance equipment throughout the temple precincts as part of heightened security arrangements. Police and security personnel are conducting continuous inspections and coordinating with senior officials to secure the area ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival.

Visit Plans and Preparations

Modi is set to reach Madurai on March 1 afternoon and will first visit the Thiruparankundram temple for darshan. Later, he will attend a major election campaign rally at Mandela Nagar, where leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) — are expected to participate.

Preparations for the rally are in full swing with infrastructure work underway at the venue spread over many acres. Facilities such as drinking water and sanitation have also been arranged for attendees, with parking space organised nearby.

Security Measures Intensified

Security forces are conducting rigorous screening at entry points, and attendees will be checked thoroughly before entering the rally area. More than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed for security duty in the region. The heightened measures are aimed at ensuring a peaceful and incident-free visit amid the state’s political calendar heating up with the upcoming assembly polls.