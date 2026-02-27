TN elections will be conducted as a model for the world: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has stated that the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be conducted in a manner that will serve as an example to the world.

Speaking in Chennai after reviewing poll preparedness, he said India is the world’s largest democracy and elections in Tamil Nadu will reflect the strength, transparency and efficiency of the country’s electoral system.

He announced that Tamil Nadu currently has 5.67 crore registered voters. 2.87 crore women voters

Nearly 1 crore young voters aged between 22 and 29. Around 12.5 lakh first-time voters aged 18–19

He said the large participation of women and youth reflects the vibrancy of democracy in the state.

More than 75,000 polling stations will be set up across Tamil Nadu to ensure smooth voting. The Election Commission has taken steps to ensure accessibility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

He added that polling booths will have proper facilities and security arrangements.

The Chief Election Commissioner said:

Candidate photographs will be displayed on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to help voters clearly identify contestants.

Voting percentage data will be updated every two hours for transparency.

Postal ballots will be counted in two stages to ensure clarity and efficiency in the counting process.

He also appreciated officials involved in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and said the updated voter list will ensure fair participation.

Calling elections a “festival of democracy,” he urged people to vote without fear and contribute to strengthening democratic values.

The Election Commission expressed confidence that Tamil Nadu’s election management will stand out globally for its organisation, fairness and peaceful conduct.