Iran-Israel war halts egg exports in Namakkal

Egg exports from the important poultry hub of Namakkal in Tamil Nadu have come to a standstill due to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, dealing a severe blow to local exporters and poultry farmers. The disruption has led to estimated losses of around ₹5 crore per day, industry sources said.

Namakkal — one of India’s major centres for egg production and trade — typically exports large quantities of eggs daily to Gulf countries including the UAE, Oman and Qatar. However, exporters reported that shipments have stopped since March 1, a day after the conflict escalated, because of port closures and restrictions in international airspace that have interrupted normal cargo movement.

Exporters estimated that at least 1 crore eggs intended for overseas markets are now stranded in storage yards and packing facilities. With transport routes cut off, perishable goods like eggs cannot be dispatched, raising the risk of spoilage and compounding financial strain across the supply chain.

As a result, domestic egg prices have plummeted. The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) fixed the rate at ₹4.30 per egg, significantly lower than production costs. Poultry farmers say they are often forced to sell eggs for as little as ₹3.50 to avoid bigger losses, despite the production cost being around ₹4.50 per egg.

Local poultry farmers and exporters have urged the central government to take urgent action. They have called for diplomatic interventions with the US, Israel and Iran to secure safer passage for shipping essential agricultural exports. Without resolution of the geopolitical tensions, they warn, the economic impact on the regional poultry sector could deepen.

The conflict has also affected export operations beyond eggs. Restrictions on Gulf-bound flights from regional airports, including Trichy International Airport, have disrupted shipments of vegetables, fruits and other perishables, adding to the logistical challenges faced by exporters.

With no clear end to the West Asia crisis in sight, farmers and traders in Namakkal are bracing for continued export losses and market instability in the coming weeks.