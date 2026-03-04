Stalin accuses BJP of ‘Hindi imposition’, Targets Centre over Trichy railway station renaming

Chief Minister. K. Stalin today sharply criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government, accusing it of “Hindi imposition” and going beyond constitutional limits in Tamil Nadu.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister objected to the renaming of the Trichy Railway Station entrance with a Hindi name — “Karthavya Dwar” — alongside Tamil and English, calling it an act that “does not enter the mouth at the very entrance.”

He said that the Union government’s approach “has crossed all limits” and constitutes an unacceptable imposition of one language over others.

Stalin’s post listed what he described as further examples, including the re-naming of the EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) as Pavishya Nidhi Bhawan, the use of Sanskrit names in criminal law titles in English, the renaming of the Union Ministry of Water Resources to Jal Shakti, and changes to the Mahatma Gandhi 100-day work programme title.

He warned that such actions hurt the self-respect of Tamils and urged the Union government to immediately restore appropriate Tamil names in public institutions.

“This attempt to impose Hindi in Tamil and English too is an insult,” he wrote, asserting that the so-called imposition must be stopped and Tamil identity respected.