US Urges SL not to repatriate Iranian sailors after warship sinking

Days after the United States sank the Iranian warship IRIS Dena in international waters off the Sri Lankan coast, Washington has reportedly urged Sri Lanka not to repatriate the surviving crew members, according to a Reuters report citing an internal US State Department cable. The development comes amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, with the conflict now sending ripples across South Asia. According to reports, an Iranian naval vessel was sunk off the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, allegedly by a US submarine or torpedo. The incident triggered an immediate rescue operation by Sri Lankan authorities. Rescue teams recovered at least 87 bodies from the sea, while 32 crew members were rescued alive. As the maritime emergency unfolded, Sri Lanka also intervened in another situation involving an Iranian vessel. The Iranian naval auxiliary ship IRIS Booshehr was found stranded within Sri Lanka’s Exclusive Economic Zone, though outside its territorial waters. Sri Lankan authorities moved quickly to assist the vessel and safely offloaded 208 crew members. However, Washington has reportedly requested Colombo not to send back the sailors from either vessel to Iran.