Elderly man killed, Wife sexually assaulted near Uthangarai

A shocking incident has been reported near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district where an elderly man was killed and his wife was sexually assaulted at their farmhouse.

According to police, the elderly couple were living alone in a farmhouse in the area. An unidentified person allegedly attacked them during the night. The 70-year-old man was found lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries despite treatment. Meanwhile, his 60-year-old wife was sexually assaulted in the attack and has been admitted to hospital, where she is undergoing intensive treatment.

After receiving information about the incident, police from Singarapettai station rushed to the spot and registered a case. Investigators have launched a search for the unidentified assailant and are questioning locals as part of the probe.

The brutal crime has triggered shock and concern among residents of the area, with police stepping up efforts to trace the suspect and determine the motive behind the attack.