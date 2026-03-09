Iran strikes Gulf targets as war escalates

Tensions in West Asia escalated further on Monday as Iranian retaliatory strikes targeted key locations across the Gulf, triggering air-raid sirens in Bahrain and prompting defensive actions by several countries in the region.

Authorities in Bahrain sounded emergency sirens and urged people to move to safe locations following Iranian threats. The country’s Interior Ministry asked citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest shelters as the situation unfolded.

Iranian strikes reportedly hit Bahrain’s largest oil refinery, BAPCO, earlier in the day. Following the attack, the state oil company declared force majeure, indicating that operations could be disrupted due to the ongoing conflict.

The developments come after the United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on oil facilities across Iran, including targets in the capital Tehran. The attacks marked one of the most significant escalations since the start of the conflict.

As Iran continued retaliatory operations across the region, Saudi Arabia said its air defence forces intercepted and shot down four drones that were heading towards the Shaybah oilfield, one of the kingdom’s major energy installations.

The United Arab Emirates also reported missile threats, saying its air defence systems were actively responding to an incoming missile attack.

Meanwhile, Israel launched another round of strikes deep inside Iran, targeting security installations and missile infrastructure in central parts of the country. According to reports, the strikes hit a rocket engine production facility and several launch sites used for long-range ballistic missiles.

The latest attacks highlight the rapidly widening scope of the conflict, raising fears that the war could expand further across the Gulf region and disrupt global energy supplies.