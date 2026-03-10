Vijay to Appear Before CBI on March 15 in Karur Stampede Case

Actor-politician Vijay is expected to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 15 in connection with the probe into the Karur stampede incident.

According to reports, the CBI summoned Vijay again for questioning as part of its ongoing investigation into the tragedy that occurred during a political rally organised by his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) today.9 The actor has been asked to cooperate with investigators and clarify several aspects related to the event. However, due to his previous commitments,he has informed. CbIi that he would turning up for enquiry on 15 March.

The stampede took place on September 27, 2025, during a TVK rally in Velusamypuram in Karur district, where a massive crowd had gathered to see Vijay. At least 41 people were killed and more than 80 others were injured after a surge in the crowd led to a deadly crush near the rally venue.

Following the incident, multiple inquiries were initiated and the case was later handed over to the CBI for a detailed investigation. Officials have already questioned several party functionaries, police officers and witnesses in connection with the case. Vijay himself had earlier appeared before the agency in Delhi and was questioned for several hours.