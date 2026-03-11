Petrol bomb hurled at Karti Chidambaram’s office in Karaikudi

Unidentified persons hurled petrol bombs at the office of Karti Chidambaram in Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering a police investigation.

According to police, at least two petrol bombs were thrown at the office premises located in Subramaniyapuram. One of the bombs exploded after hitting the ground, while another landed in the nearby grass and did not detonate. The office was closed at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

The attack came to light in the morning when staff members noticed broken glass bottles and burn marks inside the compound and informed the police. Authorities said the attackers also damaged a CCTV camera at the site before fleeing.

Police officials, including the Sivaganga Superintendent of Police, visited the spot and began an investigation. CCTV footage from nearby buildings is being examined to identify the suspects.

Initial suspicion is that the attack may be linked to recent remarks made by Karti Chidambaram about Iran, which had sparked criticism on social media, though police are also probing other possible motives.

Security has been tightened at the residences and offices linked to the Congress leader following the incident, while police continue their search for those involved.