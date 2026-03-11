SSLC exam begins today

The Class 10 (SSLC) Public Examination 2026 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will begin today and conclude on April 4, with more than 9.09 lakh students expected to appear for the exams this year.

Students from 12,467 schools across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will take part in the examinations.

To ensure smooth conduct, the School Education Department has set up 4,219 examination centres.

Authorities have also deployed 4,954 flying squads and monitoring teams to maintain strict supervision and prevent malpractice during the exams. In addition, 49,542 education officials have been appointed as invigilators in examination halls.

Special arrangements have been made for students with disabilities and dyslexia. A total of 12,292 scribes have been arranged to assist such students in writing the exams.

Separate arrangements have also been made for eligible prison inmates, with 395 scribes appointed to support them during the examinations.