Men are the biggest victims: Ravi Mohan’s post sparks debate

Actor Ravi Mohan has sparked discussion online after posting a strongly worded message on social media, saying he is quietly rebuilding his life and asking people to allow him to live without judgment.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a note reflecting on the criticism he has been facing. “I am silently building my life,” he wrote, adding that people were free to say what they wanted but insisted that men often become the biggest victims in many situations. He also remarked that the judicial system recognises this reality.

“Say all you guys want to say again, since you think only women are right. Men are the biggest victims and even our judicial system understands that,” he wrote. The actor further added that one day people would understand his heart and the things he had done for those he loved. Urging critics to stop spreading negativity, he concluded his message by saying, “Let a guy live please and keep your ugly thoughts to yourself. I’m going back to my lane.”

On the professional front, Ravi Mohan has several projects lined up. He recently received praise for his performance in Parasakthi, a period drama directed by Sudha Kongara.

The actor will next be seen in the political thriller Karathey Babu directed by Ganesh K Babu. The makers recently announced that the film has completed shooting and is expected to release during the summer.

In addition, Ravi Mohan has stepped into direction with his debut film An Ordinary Man, which stars Yogi Babu in the lead role. The film is said to be a comedy drama layered with satire and social observations. Cinematography is by Vivian Ambrose, music is composed by Hydro, art direction is handled by Sowndhar, and action sequences are choreographed by Stunts Shiva.