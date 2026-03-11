RJ Balaji trashes Karuppu rumours, says update soon

RJ Balaji, who was in the commentary box, is now back in the director’s chair. The actor-director, in a video, thanked his fans and well-wishers for the support and positive feedback. He then cleared the air about the speculation surrounding his next directorial, Karuppu, with actor Suriya.

He denied rumours that he and the film’s producer, SR Prabhu, are at loggerheads and that he will be filing a case against the makers. “I know Suriya sir’s fans are disappointed because of the long wait for Karuppu’s release. Even I am in the same state as you all, as I have been working on this film for the past two years. But the output of Karuppu will be worth all your wait. Bringing all the delay to an end, in the next seven to 10 days, we will come up with an exciting announcement about the film’s release,” he said.

He also revealed that the film will not be released on April 10 as speculated on social media. “I understand that all these come out of frustration. But I can assure you all that Karuppu will be a family entertainer. I will be back with updates soon,” added the director.

RJ Balaji’s clarifications come after a series of speculations that Karuppu has been dropped and disagreements between the director and the producer.

Last year, the team released the first look and teaser. Alongside Suriya, the film also stars Trisha, Indrans, Natty, Swasika and Sshivadha, among others. Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music.