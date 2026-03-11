Santhosh Prathap’s Maragadha Malai locks release date

The upcoming Tamil fantasy film “Maragadha Malai”, starring Santhosh Prathap and Deepshikha, is set to hit theatres on April 3. The film is written and directed by debutant filmmaker S. Lathha.

The story is set in the 18th century and revolves around a group of robbers attempting to steal a treasure belonging to a zamindar. To protect the treasure, the zamindar sends his wife and child to a Kali temple located deep inside a forest, but they get separated along the way. The narrative follows their struggle to reunite amid danger and intrigue.

Apart from the lead pair, the film also features Thambi Ramaiah and Jagan in supporting roles. The makers have crafted much of the film’s visual world using computer-generated imagery (CG), aiming to present a fantasy adventure designed for family audiences.

The film’s technical team includes L. V. Muthu Ganesh as music composer, P. G. Muthaiyah as cinematographer, and Baiju Don Bosco as editor, with P. Shanmugam handling art direction. Lyrics for the songs have been written by Pa. Vijay and Ko Sesha.