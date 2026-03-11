Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer crosses 312 mn views in 48 hours

The trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, has taken the internet by storm since its release on March 7. Within just 48 hours, the trailer crossed 312 million views across platforms, reflecting the massive anticipation surrounding the film.

The trailer has also been trending on YouTube charts in more than 45 countries, highlighting its strong international appeal. Its powerful background score and impactful dialogues have gone viral on social media, with the trailer’s audio widely trending on Instagram, inspiring numerous reels and fan edits.

The film features Ranveer Singh in dual roles as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari, adding intensity to the high-octane spy thriller. The ensemble cast also includes R. Madhavan as strategic mastermind Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam.

Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release worldwide in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada — on March 19 coinciding with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and ahead of Eid.