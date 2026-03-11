Shooting of Saranraj Senthilkumar’s Mandavetti completed

The shooting of Mandavetti, directed and produced by Saranraj Senthilkumar under the banner Tuskers Den Pictures, has been successfully completed. The film, which features Komalee Prasad in the lead role, marks the end of an intense shooting schedule that brought together a dedicated team of artists and technicians.

Conceived as a dark and atmospheric supernatural crime thriller, Mandavetti explores the emotional and psychological journey of a woman navigating loss, identity and survival. With a strong female protagonist and an immersive narrative tone, the film aims to deliver a distinctive cinematic experience blending raw human emotions with mystical elements.

To capture the story’s mood and setting, nearly 80 per cent of the film was shot outdoors. The entire schedule was completed in a single stretch to maintain visual continuity and tonal consistency. Despite challenging conditions, including hot and humid weather, the cast and crew travelled nearly 100 kilometres daily to reach the remote shooting location. The rugged terrain, filled with thorny paths and harsh sunlight, ultimately added authenticity and visual depth to the film.

The production also received strong support from the local community in Usilampatti and surrounding areas of Madurai. Several villagers appeared on screen for the first time, bringing a sense of realism to the film. One of the most challenging scenes involved shooting in a real village cemetery, which required both emotional intensity and technical precision.

A unique spiritual aspect is also woven into the film’s narrative through the character “Senji,” a local goddess who plays an important role in the story. The team said they felt a sense of positivity and protection throughout the demanding shoot, believing the presence of the deity watched over the production.