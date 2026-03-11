LPG supply crunch hits over 10,000 hotels in Chennai

A severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has begun affecting thousands of hotels and eateries across Chennai, raising fears of widespread shutdowns if the supply crisis continues. Industry representatives say more than 10,000 restaurants, tea stalls and small eateries in the city are facing difficulties due to dwindling cooking gas supplies.

Hotel owners say the disruption is linked to tensions in West Asia, which have affected fuel supply chains and imports. With many establishments dependent on daily deliveries of commercial LPG cylinders, even short disruptions are forcing kitchens to scale down operations.

“Commercial LPG cylinders have not been available for the past few days. Without gas, it becomes extremely difficult to run hotel kitchens,” said Ravi Muthukrishnan, chairman of Vasanta Bhavan Hotels and president of the Chennai Hotels Association.

Restaurant owners warn that if the supply situation does not improve quickly, many eateries—particularly small hotels and roadside establishments—may be forced to shut temporarily.

“Most hotels rely entirely on 19-kg commercial cylinders. If supply stops even for a day or two, we cannot prepare food,” said a hotel owner in T. Nagar. “If this continues, many hotels may have no option but to close.”

The crisis is already affecting businesses that require prolonged cooking, such as biryani and Chinese restaurants. Some establishments are reportedly reducing menu items or switching to electric cooking appliances as a temporary measure.

Industry bodies have urged the government and oil companies to restore regular supply of commercial LPG cylinders and prioritise the hospitality sector, warning that prolonged disruption could affect thousands of workers and customers who depend on restaurants for daily meals.

With a large section of office-goers, students and daily wage workers depending on hotels and roadside eateries for food, restaurant owners say a prolonged LPG shortage could significantly disrupt daily life in Chennai.