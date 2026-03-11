CUMTA proposes widening of key arterial roads in Chennai

Officials of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) have suggested widening several key arterial roads in Chennai as part of efforts to improve traffic flow and strengthen road connectivity in the metropolitan region.

According to officials, three major corridors have been identified for widening due to increasing traffic congestion and rapid urban growth in surrounding areas.

One of the proposals involves widening the stretch from Padi flyover near Saravana Stores to Thiruninravur. The road is an important route connecting the north-western suburbs with the city and often witnesses heavy vehicular movement, especially during peak hours.

Another key corridor proposed for expansion is the Velachery–Tambaram–Taramani stretch, which serves as a crucial link between residential areas, IT corridors and major suburban hubs. Officials say widening this route could significantly ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity for commuters travelling between the city and the southern suburbs.

The third proposal focuses on widening the Pammal–Kundrathur road, a busy suburban route that has seen a sharp rise in traffic in recent years due to rapid residential development and increased commercial activity.

Transport planners believe that expanding these roads will help reduce travel time, improve traffic management and support the growing transportation needs of Chennai’s expanding urban population.

Officials said the proposals are currently under consideration, and further studies and consultations will be conducted before final decisions are taken on implementing the road widening projects.