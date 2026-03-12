Cylinder shortage pushes up parcel tea & coffee prices

A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in Tamil Nadu is hitting food businesses hard, forcing many hotels, tea shops and bakeries to adjust operations and increase prices.

The disruption, linked to global fuel supply issues, has resulted in sudden hikes in the cost of popular items like parcel tea and coffee in cities such as Salem.

Due to lack of commercial cooking gas supplies, several eateries are either limiting their menu options or closing temporarily. In Salem, a cup of tea that was earlier sold for ₹20 is now retailing for ₹30, while parcel coffee prices have also risen by about ₹10. Some restaurants have had to switch to alternatives like wood stoves or reduce high‑gas‑consuming dishes to cope with the fuel scarcity.

The shortage stems from disruptions in LPG supply chains caused by tensions in the Middle East, which have affected imports and distribution of commercial cylinders. Food businesses that rely on 19‑kg LPG cylinders for daily operations say they have limited stock and mounting costs. Many have called on authorities to ensure timely gas supplies to prevent further price increases and closures.

Officials and industry representatives warn that if the shortage continues, it could lead to broader food price inflation and impact small eateries, vendors and consumers across the state.

Meanwhile, Several college hostels in Tamil Nadu have reportedly declared a holiday for students following a shortage of LPG cylinders used for cooking in hostel mess facilities.

Due to the sudden shortage of commercial cooking gas, hostel administrations said they were unable to prepare food for students staying in the hostels. As a result, some institutions asked students to return home until the supply of cylinders improves.

College administrations said normal operations would resume once regular gas cylinder supplies are restored. Meanwhile, students and hostel authorities are hoping the situation will stabilise soon.