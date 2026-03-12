RV Arlekar takes charge as TN Governor

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was sworn in as the Governor of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, assuming additional charge of the post following the transfer of former governor R. N. Ravi to West Bengal.

Arlekar, who already serves as the Governor of Kerala, took the oath of office at Lok Bhavan in Chennai, administered by the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. The ceremony was attended by senior officials and dignitaries, including Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

R. N. Ravi, who concluded his tenure as Tamil Nadu Governor on March 11, left Chennai for Kolkata to take charge as the Governor of West Bengal.

His departure marked the end of a four‑year tenure in Tamil Nadu, with Arlekar now overseeing constitutional duties in the state until a full‑time appointment is made.