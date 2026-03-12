Iran sets 3 conditions to end war with US & Israel

Iran has outlined three key conditions for ending the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran remains open to peace but insisted that any resolution must address what it describes as violations of its sovereignty and the damage caused during the war.

According to Pezeshkian, the first condition is the recognition of Iran’s legitimate rights by the United States and Israel. The second demand is payment of reparations for damages caused during the conflict, which Iran says has resulted in large-scale destruction and civilian casualties. The third requirement is firm international guarantees that Iran will not face future military attacks from the two countries.

The Iranian leader reiterated these conditions in a message shared on social media after holding discussions with leaders of Russia and Pakistan, stressing that Tehran is committed to regional peace if its demands are addressed.

The conflict intensified after joint US–Israel military strikes on Iran earlier this year, triggering missile and drone attacks across the region and raising fears of a wider Middle East war. The crisis has also disrupted global shipping and energy supplies, particularly around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.