Senthil Balaji first accused in Karur stampede case: Aadhav Arjuna

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary Aadhav Arjuna has alleged that former minister V. Senthil Balaji should be treated as the first accused in the Karur stampede case, claiming that key questions surrounding the tragedy remain unanswered.

In a statement, Aadhav Arjuna said the circumstances leading to the stampede and the actions of certain officials and political figures must be thoroughly investigated. He alleged that Senthil Balaji’s role in the events surrounding the rally should be examined first, asserting that accountability must be fixed for the tragedy that claimed several lives.

The Karur stampede occurred during a political rally in September 2025, where a massive crowd gathered to see actor-politician Vijay. The incident resulted in at least 41 deaths and more than 80 injuries, triggering widespread criticism over crowd management and safety arrangements at the venue.

Arjuna insisted that a transparent investigation is necessary to reveal the truth behind the incident and ensure justice for the victims’ families. The controversy surrounding the stampede has intensified political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with multiple parties demanding accountability and a comprehensive probe into the tragedy.