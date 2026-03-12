Oppn slams DMK govt over Vilathikulam sexual assault

In a suspected case of sexual assault and murder, a 17-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday evening was found strangled to death with scratch marks on her neck at a secluded spot in a village near Vilathikulam on Wednesday evening.

AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday criticised the DMK government over the incident.

In a statement, Palaniswami said the incident involving a girl from Vedanatham village has shocked the state and highlighted serious concerns about law and order under Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. He alleged that crimes against women are rising in Tamil Nadu and blamed the government for failing to ensure the safety of women and girls.

The AIADMK leader also criticised the police response, claiming the authorities were negligent when the girl’s parents reported her missing and even cast suspicion on the victim.

He noted that the victim’s family has been protesting for swift justice and questioned why the perpetrators have not yet been identified or arrested, raising concerns over the administration’s accountability.

Meanwhile, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on demanded that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government be “overthrown,” sharply criticising its handling of rising violence against women and children in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement responding to the recent brutal sexual assault and murder of a 17‑year‑old schoolgirl in Thoothukudi district, Ramadoss said the incident—and several similar cases in recent weeks—highlight a breakdown in law and order under Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s leadership. He argued that even areas considered safe have failed to protect young girls, raising questions about the government’s priorities and effectiveness.

In a statement, Vijay questioned the state government, asking where the safety of women and girl children is in Tamil Nadu. He described the incident as shocking and deeply disturbing. He said the tragedy has sparked protests among the victim’s family and local residents demanding justice.

The TVK leader also pointed to other recent incidents, including the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl near Maduranthakam who reportedly walked nearly 10 kilometres to reach a police station after the attack. Vijay said such incidents have shaken public confidence and raised serious questions about law and order in the state.