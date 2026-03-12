Don’t Panic Over Gas Cylinder Shortage, CM Stalin Appeals to Public

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday urged the public not to panic over the reported shortage of LPG cylinders in the state, assuring that steps are being taken to address the issue.

In a message posted on social media, the Chief Minister said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the concerned Union Ministers seeking immediate intervention to ensure adequate supply of LPG cylinders to Tamil Nadu.

Stalin noted that the state government had already held discussions to manage the situation and was closely monitoring developments linked to the ongoing conflict in the West Asian region, which has affected fuel supplies.

He also said that the issue had been raised in Parliament and that protests had been staged to stress the need for urgent action by the Union government to stabilise gas supplies.