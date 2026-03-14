Iran allows 2 Indian-flagged LPG tankers to cross Hormuz

New Delhi, Mar 14: Iran has ‌allowed two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to ​sail through the ​Strait of Hormuz, Iranian officials said on Friday, a development expected to ease a ​cooking gas crisis ​in India.

“The vessels have been permitted to move through the Strait of Hormuz,” said sources.

The move came hours after phone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian – their first since the start of the Iran-US conflict – and external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Modi said he had discussed the “safety and security of Indian citizens” and the “need for uninterrupted flow of goods and energy” with Pezeshkian, describing them as India’s top priorities.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian ambassador Mohammad Fathali indicated that Indian vessels would be granted safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route that transports nearly 50% of India’s oil imports