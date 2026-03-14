Trump says US attacked military targets in Kharg Island

Washington, Mar 14: US President Donald Trump has claimed that American forces carried out a powerful bombing raid on Iran’s strategic Kharg Island, saying the operation destroyed all military targets on the island.

In a message posted on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the strike was conducted by the United States Central Command and described it as one of the most powerful bombing raids ever carried out in the Middle East. According to him, the attack “totally obliterated every military target” on the island, which he called Iran’s “crown jewel.”

Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf, is Iran’s primary oil export terminal and one of the country’s most strategically important sites, handling a large share of its crude shipments.

Despite the heavy bombardment, Trump said the United States deliberately avoided striking the island’s oil infrastructure. However, he warned that the facilities could be targeted if Iran attempts to disrupt shipping routes in the region.

The US President also cautioned that any attempt by Iran or its allies to interfere with the free movement of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz could lead to further military action. The strait is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, with a significant portion of global oil shipments passing through it daily.