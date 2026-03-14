French soldier killed in Iraq

Baghdad,Mar 14: On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that a French soldier was killed in an attack targeting Irbil in Iraq’s northern Kurdish region. France earlier said that six soldiers had been hurt in a drone strike in Irbil, where French troops are deployed as part of a multinational mission supporting Iraqi forces in their fight against the Islamic State group.

In the same region, UK officials said that several US personnel suffered minor injuries Wednesday when drone strikes hit a base in Irbil that houses both British and American troops. Italy said that a base where it has troops in Irbil was also hit Wednesday, but that there were no injuries.