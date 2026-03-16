Australian Sekulic wins ITF title

Kolkata, Mar 16: Australian Philip Sekulic defeated India’s Karan Singh in straight sets to win the men’s singles title in the Central Excise & CGST – ITF M25 Kolkata here. Third-seeded Sekulic proved too good for 22-year-old Karan, winning 6-1,7-6(1) to get richer by 25 ATP points and a prize money of USD 4,612 (Rs. 4.27 lakh). The Australian broke Karan twice to dominate the first set completely. In the second set, Karan appeared to regain his rhythm before he lost with a 7-1 scoreline in the tie-break to the Australian, ranked 504 in the world.