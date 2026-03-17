Four charred to death in car Near Tirunelveli

In a shocking incident, four persons were found dead in a burnt car near Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Pettai Kulam Panangkattu area, where a car was discovered completely gutted by fire with four charred bodies inside.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and began an investigation to determine whether the incident was an accident or a case of murder.

Senior officials, including the district Superintendent of Police and forensic teams, also visited the scene and are examining evidence to identify the victims and ascertain the cause of the fire.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish whether the deaths were due to a car fire accident or foul play, as the incident has created shock in the region.