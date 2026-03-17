NDA slams DMK govt, Holds protest over crime against women

Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) staged coordinated protests across Tamil Nadu, strongly criticising the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government and alleging a serious deterioration in law and order under its regime.

The protests were held in multiple districts with senior leaders taking charge of demonstrations. Edappadi K. Palaniswami led the agitation in Chennai, while Anbumani Ramadoss participated in Cuddalore. T. T. V. Dhinakaran led protests in Thanjavur, and G. K. Vasan took part in Erode. In Madurai, Nainar Nagendran and other leaders joined the demonstrations.

During the protests, NDA leaders alleged that incidents of sexual violence, murders and other crimes have increased across the state.

They also raised concerns over the growing circulation of narcotics, particularly near schools and colleges, claiming it is affecting students and youth.

The leaders further accused the state government of failing in intelligence gathering and policing, stating that preventive measures have weakened. They said the situation has created fear among the public, especially women, and demanded immediate steps to restore safety and strengthen law enforcement.

The protests were part of a statewide agitation aimed at pressuring the DMK government to take stricter action against crime and improve overall governance.